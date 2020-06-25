CANCER (June 21-July 22): A domestic change will improve your life tenfold. Cutting your overhead, clearing a space to pursue something you want to do and expressing your feelings and intentions are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change only because you want to, not because someone else is pestering you. Surround yourself with people who like you just the way you are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A demonstrative response toward a loved one will bring you closer together. Share your long-term intentions and make any necessary adjustments. An addition to your life is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t overreact to a situation you cannot change. Keeping the peace will let you tend to the things you want to complete without interference. Make physical improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Make change happen. Consider what makes you tick and what will bring you the contentment you are searching for. Think outside the box and do things your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Refuse to argue with someone who doesn’t fight fairly. Devote your time to personal growth, physical perfection and romance, and you’ll achieve peace of mind. Do your best to achieve happiness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your options and consider the best way to improve your situation. A domestic change will add to your assets and happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Discipline will pay off. How you conduct yourself during challenging times will affect your physical well-being. Do what’s right and suitable to your abilities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Channel your energy into something constructive. If you reach out and help an organization you believe in, you will feel that you are doing your part to combat global problems. Don’t give in to indulgent temptation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, but don’t agree to something that doesn’t suit you. Concentrate on what you do best and the results you want to achieve. Fitness, health and overall physical improvements are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a move for the right reasons. Boredom will lead to poor choices. Rethink your strategy and consider how to make the most with what you have.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Show discipline when it comes to learning, finishing projects and dealing with emotional matters. Self-control will stifle temptation and deter others from emotionally manipulating you. Personal improvements are favored.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.