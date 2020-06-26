DEAR ABBY: A friend died in a state that has restrictions on gathering for funerals because of the pandemic. Only those in the household, the mortuary staff and a pastor or other religious officiant can be present at the funeral.
This was a good friend, Abby, someone I had known for 35 years. He and his wife, also a longtime friend, were in my wedding party. The sudden loss saddens me, and it grieves me that I cannot offer condolences in person or attend the funeral or support his widow in person. Do you have any ideas?
— GRIEVING FRIEND
DEAR GRIEVING: Ask your friend’s widow if the funeral home can stream the funeral service. Call her, extend your condolences, and ask if she needs your help or if she is planning to have a memorial you can attend once the quarantine is lifted.
While you’re at it, ask if she would like a contribution in her late husband’s name made to a particular organization. Do NOT send flowers without first asking because she may be inundated. And, of course, continue calling to check on her, lift her spirits and allow her to vent if she needs to.
DEAR ABBY: I have a question about privacy. No matter when I am in the restroom, my husband feels the need to come in and hang out. Every single day. I have mentioned over and over that I would prefer some privacy, but he won’t listen. I mean, come on, is nothing sacred? What gives?
— EXPOSED IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR EXPOSED: You have my sympathy. Your husband either doesn’t respect your need for privacy or has an insatiable desire for a captive audience. The solution to your problem may be as simple as a lock on your bathroom door.
