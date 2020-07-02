DEAR ABBY: When seeing a therapist is not an option, I have found writing to be helpful. A cheap spiral-bound school notebook works great. The idea is to write at least one full page every day.
Some days, all I can say is, “I don’t want to write,” but I fill that page anyway, so that the commitment is met. However, other days I find I can pour my heart out. Sometimes, while I’m waiting for the thoughts to come, an insight or solution will present itself.
Because I’m afraid of my thoughts being found and read by someone else, I destroy each page after it’s written. Names can be disguised. The simple act of getting those thoughts onto paper helps to relieve stress tremendously. Just thought I’d share this with you.
— WRITING IT DOWN
DEAR WRITING: Writing or journaling is a very effective way to organize one’s thoughts and purge negative emotions. I’m glad you suggested it because I think it may help some of my readers.
DEAR ABBY: I babysit my nieces and nephews. While we are grocery shopping and we get to the checkout, they’ll ask for candy or chips. If I tell them no, it’s usually because they have already had a treat, it’s too close to a meal or perhaps because they have misbehaved.
What do I do when the person behind me offers to buy it for them? I know they assume I refused because I don’t have the money. Saying, “No, thank you,” just upsets the child when he or she knows someone wanted to buy them a treat. Any ideas?
— NO MEANS NO IN GEORGIA
DEAR NO MEANS NO: Instead of just saying, “No, thank you,” to the person making the offer, explain the reason for your refusal. That way, the well-meaning stranger understands that you are not short of funds, and your nieces and nephews hear the reason as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.