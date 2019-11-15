Rebecca Lee "Becky" (Whitehead) Conyers, 85, of Fishersville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Augusta Health. She was born in Roseland, on October 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Walter Withers Whitehead and Mary (Jones) Whitehead Whitmore. Becky was a member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church. She worked as a secretary at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, George Andrews and Billy Conyers; son, Withers Andrews; daughter, Melissa Andrews Pearson; and stepson, Jonathan Conyers. Survivors include her stepsons, Scott Conyers and wife, Lynn, of Lyndhurst, Dann Conyers and wife, Vicky, of Fishersville, Doug Conyers of Fishersville, and Neal Conyers of Fishersville; step-daughters-in-law, Christine Clem and Betsy Conyers, both of Fishersville; seven step-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Kelsey of Ivy; and special friends, Wendell and Betsy Coleman of Fishersville, and Margaret S. Pyle of Waynesboro. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, 30 Tinkling Spring Dr., Fishersville. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Becky's memory to the Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church cemetery fund. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health for their loving care of Becky and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Retiring the colors: Jake’s Bar and Grill, a Gold Star Mother’s restaurant in Waynesboro, is closing
-
One dead in Louisa County home invasion
-
Potter's Craft to open tasting room in historic building
-
Farren, Jason James
-
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in shooting, slaying of Louisa County couple
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.