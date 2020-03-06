DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 4 1/2 years. Most of them have not been good. When we have disagreements, he calls me names and then gives me the silent treatment, sometimes for weeks at a time.
We tried counseling. It was initially helpful, but he refuses to go anymore, saying “it didn’t work.” (We went to three one-hour sessions.)
I’m trapped financially because I can’t afford our mortgage alone (he threatens me financially when we argue by not contributing his agreed-upon share into our household account). I don’t have the means to move out while still paying my share of the mortgage. I have three dogs, so renting is practically impossible. I’m lost, and I don’t know what to do.
I cannot continue living in silence anymore. Help!
— MISERABLE IN FLORIDA
DEAR MISERABLE: A good marriage is like heaven; a bad one is like living with a truly unpleasant cellmate.
Pick up the phone, start interviewing divorce attorneys and tell them everything you have told me.
I think you will be pleasantly surprised that you do not HAVE to remain married. Consider selling the house.
That way you may not wind up with nothing. If you are unable to find homes for your dogs, contact pet rescue groups in your area and explain the situation.
You did not mention whether you have family you might be able to stay with until you are financially stable, but whether they can accommodate you or not, let them know what you have been going through. All of life is a learning experience, and there is life after you close this unhappy chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.