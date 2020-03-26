DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a man for five years, and we are deeply in love. We want to spend the rest of our lives together, but it bothers me that he wants to go into the military for three to five years. He says he wants me to wait for him, but three to five years seems like a lifetime to me. I can’t help but feel like he is prioritizing his desire to serve his country over me.
— CIVILIAN IN THE EAST
DEAR CIVILIAN: It would be interesting to know how old you and your boyfriend are. I assume you are both young.
This is not necessarily a question of where his priorities lie. While three to five years seems like a long time, the military may provide him the chance to decide what he wants to do career-wise with his life. It would also provide benefits that could positively affect his future — and yours — once his term of service is finished. If you feel unable to wait for him, let him go.
DEAR ABBY: My mother is 88 and in a nursing home. While cleaning out her apartment, I found her will. With it there was a handwritten note stating that my son should get my mother’s diamond ring. The note specifically said that my sister’s kids should not get the ring because they didn’t act like they loved her. The note instructed my son to give the ring to his wife.
I have not shown the note to my sister because I know she will be upset. I want to give the ring to my son. I know my sister will see the ring on my daughter-in-law’s finger and know it was my mom’s. My sister will wonder how she got the ring. What should I do?
— HURT IN OHIO
DEAR HURT: Do not approach your sister with this until you have spoken to an attorney. Show him or her the will you found in your mother’s apartment and the note that was with it. If your mom is able, have the ring details added to the will. In order to avoid any misunderstandings and a possible rift in the family, your sister should be given a copy of both. After that, take your lead from the attorney.
