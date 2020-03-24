DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30-plus years cheated on me several years ago with one of his young private students. In our state, she would have been underage, but she was living in an adjacent state with different laws.
I had just finished six months of nursing his mom to heaven. She had Alzheimer’s, and he did very little to help.
We had one of the few fights in our marriage about his affair, but nothing was ever resolved. I suspect he’s still in contact with her, but I can’t prove it. He has never apologized for his behavior. Otherwise, he has been a good husband.
He is sick himself now, and I don’t feel right about leaving him. Any thoughts?
— NOT RIGHT
DEAR NOT RIGHT: Under the circumstances, you are a nicer woman than he deserves. If you feel you should stay with him until death — or recovery — I respect you for it. However, if you are one of those caring individuals who expends so much time and energy that doing it could hurt your own health, I think you’re entitled to spend as much time as you need taking care of YOURSELF.
DEAR ABBY: We’re a senior couple who have been together 20 years. My wife and I have a date night twice a week. I feel our physical intimacy melds our spirits and souls together. But lately my wife’s new rule is, “Don’t bother me while my TV programs are on!” When I told her I feel her programs are more important to her than I am, she got upset. So did I. Nothing’s been the same since. What’s your take on this?
— OLD GULF COAST LOVER
DEAR LOVER: My take is that you should reschedule your date nights to ones that don’t conflict with your wife’s favorite TV shows, or invest in a digital video recorder so your wife doesn’t miss her programs and you don’t miss a trick.
