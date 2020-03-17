DEAR ABBY: I’ve been friends with “Brenda” for nearly 40 years. We’ve had our share of tough times, but I’ve always been a good friend to her even though it felt one-sided.

The last straw for me was a few months ago, when I had major surgery.

I didn’t hear from her for three weeks, and when she did call, she talked about her life the whole time and showed no interest in how I was doing.

Brenda has now had major surgery. Two weeks have gone by, and I haven’t called her. I want her to have a taste of her own selfish medicine.

I have been upfront with her in the past that she hasn’t always been there for me.

She apologizes but nothing changes.

Am I being too sensitive about her lack of caring about anyone but herself?

— OVER IT IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR OVER IT: I don’t think so. But if you step back and review your relationship with Brenda, you will realize that it has always been this way.

Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate whether maintaining the kind of relationship you have with her is worth the effort because, after 40 years, she isn’t going to change. Either accept her as she is or move on.

