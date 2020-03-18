PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Intelligence coupled with insight will lead you to the winner’s circle. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will help you outsmart anyone who challenges you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Helping others is good, but at what expense? Know when you have done enough, and back away before someone takes you for granted. Protect your reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Forget about what isn’t going your way and focus on what is. Taking the path of least resistance will lead to gains that you won’t want to miss. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use charm to dodge a negative narrative. As long as you are honest, you will be able to outmaneuver others. You’ll have regrets if you lend or borrow money or possessions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Check personal documents and make the necessary adjustments. If you offer to help someone who could use your expertise and advice, you will be given something unexpected and valuable in return.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A clash is likely to take place if you address a sensitive issue with someone who doesn’t share your opinion. You’ll do better if you focus on a cause you believe in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Extra time and effort will lead to substantial gains. A partnership with someone like-minded will motivate you to do more. A challenging opportunity will lead to more responsibility and a higher income.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take on a stimulating creative project. Use your talent and skills to make personal improvements. Someone from a different cultural background will inspire you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Avoid emotional disputes. Focus on what’s essential and finish what you start. Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. A personal change is in your best interest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You may feel like having some fun, but don’t go overboard or associate with excessive or deceptive people. Say no to temptation and yes to a healthy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the changes that will help you achieve your financial and professional goals. Discuss your long-term plans with a loved one. An unexpected gift, offer or proposal is heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): If you offer to help someone, you will start your day off right. Your kindness and generosity will bring about a positive turn of events. Honesty and integrity will pay off.
