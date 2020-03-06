PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Spend more time with people you can count on to give you good advice. Run your ideas by experts, as well as by those who will be affected by the choices you make.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan a retreat or a night of entertainment. Getting away from daily pressure will give you a new outlook on bothersome situations. It’s time to move along.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll get your way regardless, so don’t push your will on others. A renewed interest in something or someone from your past will encourage you to reconnect. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look to someone you respect for answers, not to acquaintances who know little about you. Avoid being the topic of conversation by keeping your personal life secret.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Finish what you start. Consider how to use your skills and qualifications in a new and exciting way. Overspending, overdoing or overindulging won’t help you get ahead. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll find a solution to a problem if you take a step back and rethink your strategy. Cut your overhead and save for something that will make you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your own thing. The more riled up you become over something you cannot change, the harder it will be to move forward. Don’t confide in someone who can’t keep a secret.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Mix business with pleasure. Show how entertaining and intelligent you can be. Physical activities will prove to be stimulating and will lead to exciting people and prospects.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Someone will offer you inside information. A change at home will confuse you. Don’t make a hasty decision; instead, wait to see what develops. Nothing will turn out as bad as you anticipate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Keep your plans to yourself. Visit an establishment that offers the information you require to make a useful decision. Distance yourself from personal problems and people who perplex you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work on your resume or qualifications if it will help you head in a direction that you find more exciting. Don’t let a personal partner discourage you or hold you back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep the peace. Listen to others and nurture relationships. Consider your lifestyle and the changes you can make that will improve your current situation.
