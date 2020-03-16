PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Take advantage of a financial opportunity that offers greater security. Someone from your past will be a stepping stone to a brighter future. Personal improvements will boost your ego.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at the facts. Don’t get upset over something you cannot change. Either prepare to stand up and fight for what you want or get out of the line of fire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think big and follow through with your plans. Get whatever concerns you out of the way. Your effort will be impressive and will draw the help you need to exceed your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Easy does it. Be careful what you say and whom you trust. Look at your options and make a change that encourages professional, personal and financial success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll have more choices than anticipated. Refuse to let the number of options confuse you. Take a systematic approach to help you fine-tune an important decision. Seek out what will bring you the greatest happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be honest with yourself and others to avoid walking down the wrong path. Just because something works for someone else doesn’t mean that it’s right for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you network, you will make a connection with someone who interests you personally or professionally. A trip or educational pursuit will give you a more extensive range of options.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Forget about your worries and do something with someone who makes you smile. Reminding yourself of all that you have will help you rethink how you want to move forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Put your creative ideas and talents to the test. Discuss an innovative partnership in detail. Draw up an agreement that will seamlessly blend what you and your partner have to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Pick up skills that will help you follow a path that excites you. Don’t limit yourself just because someone is not in favor of the changes you want to pursue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t be so hard on yourself. If you stand up for your beliefs and do what you feel most comfortable doing, you will excel. An idea you have is worth fleshing out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Discretion will be required to avoid interference. An authority figure may pose a problem for you if you don’t abide by the rules. Don’t take a risk.
