Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler has requested a federal judge alter a judgment dismissing his lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville and various officials.
Kessler has filed several nearly identical lawsuits claiming his rights were infringed upon at the deadly rally, which ended in bloodshed and has spawned an unceasing chain of lawsuits against its organizers.
Last month, Judge Norman K. Moon ruled that law enforcement has no obligation to protect people when other parties attempt to suppress their speech.
“[T]he First Amendment merely guarantees that the state will not suppress one’s speech,” he wrote. “It does not guarantee that the state will protect individuals when private parties seek to suppress it.”
On Thursday, counsel for Kessler filed a motion to alter the judgment, arguing Moon misapplied two guiding cases cited in the dismissal. Moon has not yet taken up the motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.