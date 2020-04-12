» Shelter For Help In Emergency 24-hour hotline at (434) 293-8509.
» The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance maintains a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-838-8238 or by text at (804) 793-9999.
» The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day in more than 200 languages at 1-800-799-7233.
» The Women’s Initiative Confidential Call-In Clinic: Mondays 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays 2 to 5 p.m., Thursdays 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to noon. For Spanish speakers, Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. (434) 872-0047
