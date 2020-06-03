More than 30 people signed up to speak to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday about controversial plans for up to 328 apartments on a 27-acre site at the intersection of John Warner Parkway and Rio Road.
The supervisors had not voted by press time on a request to by Virginia Beach-based Kotarides Developers to rezone the site from R-4 to Planned Residential District.
The company has called the proposed development Parkway Place and plans to include public and private open space, as well as the apartments, which would have a net density of 16 units per acre.
In March, the Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the development, but encouraged the developers to make changes to the proposed design and still had some concerns about the proposal.
County staff did not recommend approval of the proposal, arguing that the request does not provide a complete mix of uses consistent with a “Neighborhood Service Center,” a use recommended for the area in the Places29 Master Plan, and that the site is not located with a “Priority Area” in that plan.
Staff also cited a number of potential traffic issues as knocks against the plan, including that delay times at some nearby intersections will be increased even after road improvements included in the development proposal, that a requested corridor study of Rio Road has not yet been funded and that other “problematic” intersections along Rio Road do not have final solutions or funding in place.
County Senior Planner Cameron Langille and county Transportation Planner Kevin McDermott said the problems with traffic improvements were mostly a matter of timing.
Two road projects in the area have been submitted for funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program — a roundabout at Rio Road and John Warner Parkway and a restricted crossing U-turn at the intersection of Rio Road and Belvedere Boulevard.
Originally, the developer had proposed 414 units, but lowered the request to 328 units after a community meeting last year.
Residents of Dunlora, a subdivision containing mostly single-family detached homes, have submitted petitions against this and another project, which was ultimately approved, and have called for a moratorium on rezonings and new development along Rio Road in the county.
In Albemarle’s Places29 Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Parkway Place property is shown on the future land use map as mostly urban density residential, which recommends density of between six and 34 units per acre. The Master Plan was adopted in 2011, and the Community Advisory Committee that provides input over the area has asked for the Master Plan to be updated.
If the land is built on by-right, or without approval from the Board of Supervisors, county staff have said that up to 109 dwelling units would be allowed, and a developer could build up to 163 units if the land were to be developed as a cluster development.
The developer also has proposed changes to two intersections on Rio Road East, adding a “Continuous Green T” at both Dunlora Drive and the full access entrance into Parkway Place, which would create protected left-turn acceleration lanes. If that isn’t approved by the state, it would provide $750,000 toward road improvements.
According to a traffic study, the proposed development with the road changes will increase total intersection delay at the John Warner Parkway and Rio Road intersection by 6.3% from 53.7 to 57.1 seconds in the morning peak hours, compared to if the development wasn’t built. In the evening peak the delay would increase by 7.5% from 59.9 to 64.4 seconds.
The study also shows that the proposed road changes “greatly improve safety and operations” at the intersection of Dunlora Drive and Rio Road East, with up to about 78% less delay in the morning peak hours and about 65% less in the peak hours for the westbound left movements on to Rio Road E., even with the maximum 328 units proposed at Parkway Place.
The proposed road construction would start in 2023, and the buildings would start once that was complete in 2024.
County staff said the development could generate about 40 elementary school students, 10 middle school students and 16 high school students, and that only Albemarle High School, which is already over capacity, would be over capacity by Parkway Place.
The proposal includes at least 49 units of affordable housing, which must be maintained as affordable rental units at fair market rents for 10 years, making them affordable for people making 80% of area median income. Current area median income for this area for a family is $93,900, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fair market rent in 2020 is $1,082 for a one bedroom unit, $1,262 for a two bedroom unit and $1,573 for a three bedroom unit.
Lori Schweller, an attorney representing the developer, said the developer was committing to 50 affordable units.
A portion of the property is marked in the Master Plan for a neighborhood center, and the developer proposed the trailhead, with public parking and public access to the current trail along John Warner Parkway.
