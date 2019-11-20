Friday
Dr. Ralph Presents: A talk with Ralph Alan Cohen, renowned Shakespeare scholar and co-founder of the American Shakespeare Center, 5 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $5.
Saturday
“Meet the Wildlife Ambassadors”: Learn about Virginia’s wildlife with the Wildlife Center’s animal education ambassadors, 2 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
Sunday
"Beauty and the Beast": 3 p.m., Wayne Theater, (540) 943–9999, tickets start at $22.
Monday
Dailey & Vincent for The Joy of Christmas Tour: Bluegrass band Dailey & Vincent performs, 7:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $55.
Tuesday
"Julius Caesar": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in downtown Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.
Wednesday
"The Willard Suitcases": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.
