Get ready, Virginia fans, a full 24 hours of UVa sports are on the horizon.
While the sports won’t be live, the ACC Network has dedicated one “takeover” day to each ACC program for the last week or so. For 24 hours, the network shows classic games, original content and more for one of the 15 ACC schools.
Virginia’s ACC Network takeover comes Saturday.
If you don't have the network, take a word of advice from UVa’s press release about the event before violently throwing the newspaper on the floor or exiting your internet browser.
“Fans who do not currently receive the ACC Network through their cable or satellite provider can take advantage of a limited-time free trial offer through YouTubeTV to view Saturday’s lineup,” the release said.
There’s no need to angrily email your cable provider about not receiving the ACC Network, as the one-day event can be watched through the trial of YouTubeTV.
The marquee showing of the day is the Virginia football team’s 1995 victory over Florida State. The 33-28 win included 193 rushing yards from Tiki Barber and a goal-line stop in the final seconds to preserve the victory and Florida State’s first conference loss as a member of the ACC.
Given the game’s prominence in UVa football history, it earns the 7-9 p.m. timeslot Saturday night. While the game airs on the ACC Network, UVa athletics will host a Facebook Live video at the same time with live commentary on the game Anthony Poindexter, Tiki Barber, Ronde Barber, Mike Groh, Todd White, Pete Allen, Jamie Sharper and more.
The rest of the schedule for the day is as follows.
Football’s 2019 win over Virginia Tech, midnight-3 a.m.
The takeover begins with UVa’s Commonwealth Clash victory from last season. Bryce Perkins starred in the contest, racking up 475 yards as the Cavaliers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Hokies in dramatic fashion. The game ended with UVa prevailing 39-30.
Men’s basketball’s 2020 win over Florida State, 3-4:30 a.m.
A time slot for the true die-hard fans and insomniacs, the early morning showing features UVa’s 61-56 home victory over No. 5 Florida State. Mamadi Diakite paced the Cavaliers with 19 points. He also ripped down nine rebounds.
Men’s basketball’s 2007 dramatic triumph over Duke, 4:30-6 a.m.
The sun won’t be up yet, but Sean Singletary and the 2007 Wahoos will be. Singletary’s last-second floater in overtime gave Virginia a 68-66 win over the Blue Devils.
Football’s 1998 comeback victory against Virginia Tech, 6-8:30 a.m.
After a long wait, we’ve arrived at a time when it’s suitable for human beings to be awake on a weekend. Virginia fell behind 29-7 before the Cavaliers stormed back and beat the Hokies 36-32 on an Ahmad Hawkins touchdown reception in the final moments.
Women’s basketball’s 2020 road victory against Virginia Tech, 8:30-10 a.m.
By now, UVa fans have received a steady dose of wins over the Hokies. Jocelyn Willoughby and Dominique Toussaint both dropped 29 points in the Cavaliers’ 86-76 win in Blacksburg.
Willoughby went on to become the No. 10 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Women’s soccer’s 2019 ACC semifinal match against Florida State, 10 a.m.-noon
For those that prefer less scoring than the offensive explosion in the prior time slot, this might be the match for you. Virginia took down Florida State 2-1 behind a golden goal in overtime.
Men’s soccer’s 2014 College Cup match against UCLA, noon-2 p.m.
For even less scoring in regulation, this dramatic championship match fits the bill. Virginia won the national championship behind a 4-2 shootout win over the Bruins after both teams failed to score in 110 minutes of play. Both defenses held firm.
Baseball’s 2015 College World Series win over Vanderbilt, 2-4 p.m.
UVa’s first baseball national championship came in a 4-2 win over Vanderbilt one year after the Commodores ending the Cavaliers' season. Brian O’Connor’s group erased an early 2-0 deficit to pick up the national championship victory.
“1186 to Omaha – 2015 Virginia Baseball,” 4-5 p.m.
This one-hour documentary tells the story of the Virginia baseball program’s national championship. For baseball fans, the back-to-back time slots of the national title game and the documentary make for three hours of good TV.
Men’s lacrosse’s 2019 national championship vs. Yale, 5-7 p.m.
The third national championship of the day, men’s lacrosse’s 13-9 win over Yale takes the evening time slot. Matt Moore led the Cavaliers with four goals.
Football’s 1995 win over Florida State, 7-9 p.m.
The upset over No. 2 Florida State earns a primetime slot, and the UVa athletic department will host its live stream with commentary from former players about the victory.
Men’s basketball’s 2018 ACC title game against UNC, 9-11 p.m.
To ease into the end of the day, the network will show fans Virginia’s 71-63 win over North Carolina to take the ACC Tournament crown. Tony Bennett’s group beat Roy Williams’ squad.
Unfortunately for UVa fans, the next time Virginia took the court came in a loss to UMBC. Fortunately, the ACC Network will only focus on the Cavaliers’ solid win over the Tar Heels.
Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title, 11 -12 p.m
A magical day for Virginia fans ends with a documentary outlining UVa’s 2018-19 men’s basketball season that ended with the program’s first national championship victory.
