Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat titled “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. 1304 E. Market St. Unit K. (434) 531-6833.

Casa Alma hosts a small group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.

Crooked Run Baptist Church (Rapidan) celebrates its 247th anniversary and Homecoming with Pastor Nicholas Luthman at 10 a.m. Oct. 6. 7351 James Madison Highway. (540) 672-2700.

Ivy Creek United Methodist Church holds its Fall Fest, with a bake sale, barbecue, Brunswick stew, silent auction and sale of gently used items, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 674 Woodlands Road. (434) 973-4793.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

