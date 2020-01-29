Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the Cameron Crazies on Tuesday for what he thought was a malicious chant toward former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel, who now coaches Pitt. It was an odd sight from the coaching legend. While he’s not immune to angry outbursts, they aren’t usually directed at the student section.
He did apologize after the game for his actions.
Outside of Coach K’s tirade, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was reprimanded and fined $20,000 for calling out officiating after his team’s loss to Florida State.
On the court, the results are as unexpected as an ACC fan might expect.
Virginia beat No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday. North Carolina picked dominated Miami and beat N.C. State to climb out of the ACC cellar. Miami beat Virginia Tech, which lost to Boston College the game before. Syracuse went on a five-game tear before losing Tuesday at Clemson.
The ACC makes no sense, and that’s beautiful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.