Coach K remembers Kobe, berates fans as Duke beats Pitt

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

 Gerry Broome

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the Cameron Crazies on Tuesday for what he thought was a malicious chant toward former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel, who now coaches Pitt. It was an odd sight from the coaching legend. While he’s not immune to angry outbursts, they aren’t usually directed at the student section.

He did apologize after the game for his actions.

Outside of Coach K’s tirade, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was reprimanded and fined $20,000 for calling out officiating after his team’s loss to Florida State.

On the court, the results are as unexpected as an ACC fan might expect.

Virginia beat No. 5 Florida State on Tuesday. North Carolina picked dominated Miami and beat N.C. State to climb out of the ACC cellar. Miami beat Virginia Tech, which lost to Boston College the game before. Syracuse went on a five-game tear before losing Tuesday at Clemson.

The ACC makes no sense, and that’s beautiful.

