The Nichols Galleries Holiday Show, “Nature and Inspiration,” will offer a variety of small paintings, photographs and prints by John Murray, Frank Hobbs, Steve Griffin, Ron Boehmer, Tom Tartaglino, Gray Dodson, Frederick Nichols and other artists.

Look for figures, landscapes, abstract works and still-life paintings during December and January.

In Nichols Studio Gallery, look for “Early Prints and Paintings” by Frederick Nichols.

Head to 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville to find Frederick Nichols Studio & Annex Gallery, which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and at other times by appointment or chance. Call (540) 832-3565 for details, or go online to frednichols.com.

