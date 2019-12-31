2018_News234.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/DAILY PROGRESS PHOTO A demonstrator takes a moment to reflect at the Heather Heyer memorial Sunday on the anniversary of August 12th.

August 12

Movement afoot to remove Lee statue in Charlottesville
Movement afoot to remove Lee statue in Charlottesville
Torch-wielding protesters gather at Lee Park
Torch-wielding protesters gather at Lee Park
+4
Candlelit counter-protest follows 'alt-right' torch bearers at Lee Park; Kessler among arrested
Candlelit counter-protest follows 'alt-right' torch bearers at Lee Park; Kessler among arrested
Charlottesville City Council renames Lee, Jackson parks
Charlottesville City Council renames Lee, Jackson parks
Lee statue vandalized before KKK rally
Lee statue vandalized before KKK rally
Load comments