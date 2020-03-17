A year without an NCAA Tournament is challenging for coaches, fans and players. It stinks. It’s a necessity for health reasons and public safety, but it still stinks. It’s going to be a disappointing few months for sports fans as we all try to stretch a few weeks of content out of Tom Brady’s free agency decisions.
On the flipside, this gap without sports gives us all an opportunity to revisit why we love sports, especially collegiate athletics. The drama, the pageantry, the storylines; they’re all incredible.
College sports are special. March Madness is unbelievable — UVa’s NCAA Tournament wins a season ago proved that. It’s fun to watch upsets. It’s exhilarating to see mid-major schools upset Power 5 squads in the Big Dance.
Temporarily losing collegiate sports is a tough pill to swallow.
But as Tony Bennett likes to quote, “Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning.” One day, hopefully soon, this will all be behind us and collegiate athletes will take the field, the court and the diamond and compete once again.
I’m excited for that day, and I’ll watch those games and cover those stories with a newfound sense of gratitude.
