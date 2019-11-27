Bela Fleck first brought together a creative group of musicians in 1988 for a performance on PBS’ “Lonesome Pine Special.” The chemistry proved to be so strong that the four musicians — Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, Future Man on percussion and drumitar, Victor Wooten on bass, and Fleck on banjo — began touring the next year.
Three decades later, the original Flecktones lineup remains intact, and the band’s current 30th Anniversary Tour is a celebration. The quartet will be bringing its innovative mix of classical, jazz, bluegrass and African musical traditions and influences to the Paramount Theater on Sunday evening.
“Hey, we’re still here,” Fleck wrote. “[The] original band is together and happy, thirty years later — and instead of being the freaks, we’re part of the old guard! We’ve been around doing it, and, hopefully, we still will be for a long time to come.”
The musical partnerships remain strong, Fleck wrote in an email.
“It does bring us a lot of joy, and, yes, energy,” Fleck wrote. “All the reasons we loved playing together way back when still apply. I find these three collaborators to be some of the most innovative and interesting musicians that have walked the earth. And I love the guys personally — and the experience of sharing our musical camaraderie in an ongoing relationship.”
Over time, the musicians have influenced each other and brought out one another’s strengths.
“I feel like we are all good at lots of different things, and that makes us a strong union,” Fleck wrote. “When we began, I felt like each of us could study with each other of us, and we’ve all shared our musical perspective liberally with each other — not to mention the rub-off factor. When you play with someone for a long time, things do cross into you, even unconsciously.”
The Flecktones have seen major changes over the past 30 years in the ways music is created, marketed and sold. Some of them seem familiar.
“It’s so different now,” Fleck wrote. “In a way, it goes back to the way we started, when you had to tour to build an audience and make a living. Then, once the audience was built, you might make some money from a successful recording project, or at least on the publishing side.
“In the current scenario, we must tour to make income, just like back then. People may not want to buy music like they once did, but they do still want to see us do it in person, and in real time, right in front of them. Not that the band makes finance its first driver, but you notice it.”
The Flecktones will stay busy touring in 2020, and Fleck has two albums of his own on the way.
“On the solo side, I’m completing a pair of albums — one being a return to bluegrass, along the lines of the ‘Bluegrass Sessions’ CD and the ‘Drive’ CD,” Fleck wrote. “This is probably going to be a double album, and there are many wonderful collaborators, young and old.
“The other project is with Zakir Hussein, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Churasia. It combines Indian musical concepts with roots music, jazz and classical elements. I’m very excited about it as well.”
Members’ side projects have enriched the band throughout its time together.
“For one thing, we are always fresh, because we’re all out playing with inspiring musicians, and exploring and refilling our creative reservoirs,” Fleck wrote. “So, when we get back together, we’re not exactly who we were last time!”
Fleck has introduced the versatility of the banjo to diverse audiences throughout his career, teaming up with leaders in Chinese music, jazz and rock, to name but a few, to explore the banjo’s ability to suit many settings. He has noticed over time the instrument receiving new appreciation outside its traditional bluegrass and old-time fold.
“Yes, in that the prejudices were so pervasive back then, and — thank goodness — they have subsided to a significant degree,” he wrote. “Back then, people avoided using the banjo because of its connotations, but now they use it to confer legitimacy.”
For the Flecktones, the anniversary is a happy milestone, and the tour gives the musicians a chance to keep on celebrating.
“We always love playing Charlottesville,” Fleck wrote.
Tickets are $65, $50 and $35. For tickets and details, dial (434) 979-1333, drop by the box office on the Downtown Mall or go online to theparamount.net.
