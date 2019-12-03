20191127_cdp_sports_uvabasketball135.JPG

Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) goes up to shoot a basket during a game against Maine on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia defeated the Black Bears 46-26. Diakite scored the most points, 15 out of Virginias 46, ending in victory for the Cavaliers.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Virginia men’s basketball team’s big nonconference week has arrived.

Football stole the show last week with a win over Virginia Tech. The two squads share the spotlight this week, as football plays Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, and Tony Bennett’s team plays at Purdue on Wednesday and hosts North Carolina on Sunday.

It’s a big week for the Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) who were a perfect 1-0 last week with a 46-26 win over Maine that can only be described as a rock fight.

UVa’s 3-point shooting is arguably the team’s biggest concern through seven games, but injuries and illnesses might be a close second. The ’Hoos are shooting just 25.2% from beyond the arc, and that issue needs to be improved for Virginia to reach its full potential.

In the injury department, a wrist injury to Braxton Key has him sidelined indefinitely, and Kody Stattmann has missed four consecutive games with an illness.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, their defense is playing at an unreal level, which is why they’re still a perfect 7-0. With games against Purdue and North Carolina on the docket this week, improved shooting is a must.

