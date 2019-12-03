The Virginia men’s basketball team’s big nonconference week has arrived.
Football stole the show last week with a win over Virginia Tech. The two squads share the spotlight this week, as football plays Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, and Tony Bennett’s team plays at Purdue on Wednesday and hosts North Carolina on Sunday.
It’s a big week for the Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) who were a perfect 1-0 last week with a 46-26 win over Maine that can only be described as a rock fight.
UVa’s 3-point shooting is arguably the team’s biggest concern through seven games, but injuries and illnesses might be a close second. The ’Hoos are shooting just 25.2% from beyond the arc, and that issue needs to be improved for Virginia to reach its full potential.
In the injury department, a wrist injury to Braxton Key has him sidelined indefinitely, and Kody Stattmann has missed four consecutive games with an illness.
Luckily for the Cavaliers, their defense is playing at an unreal level, which is why they’re still a perfect 7-0. With games against Purdue and North Carolina on the docket this week, improved shooting is a must.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.