20200307_cdp_sports_uvahoops119.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite (25) hugs Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett during a game against Louisville Cardinals Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers defeated the Cardinals 57-54.

I expected to run through NCAA Tournament predictions and bracket analysis today.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.

The spread of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, effectively ending the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 season. Instead of looking forward to the postseason, we’ll take today to look back at this past year.

As a programming note, we’ll alter the section on former Virginia players in the NBA to a section focused on three losses that defined UVa’s season.

