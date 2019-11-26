Arizona St Virginia Basketball

Virginia poses with the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Tournament championship trophy after their win over Arizona State on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

This is one of the few weeks of the year when Virginia football outshines Virginia men’s basketball. Bronco Mendenhall’s squad hosts Virginia Tech on Friday with a chance to break a 15-year losing streak against the Hokies. A win gives the Cavaliers nine wins and a spot in the ACC title game. It’s a massive weekend.

Men’s basketball, on the other hand, hosts a 2-3 Maine team the evening before Thanksgiving. That’s as close to irrelevant as a Virginia basketball game can get.

While the men’s basketball team’s week doesn’t carry nearly the same weight, the Cavaliers picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to win the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Challenge. A 58-46 win over UMass on Saturday set up a Sunday showdown with Arizona State, which the Cavaliers won, 48-45.

Virginia’s big week comes next week, when it travels to Purdue on Wednesday before hosting North Carolina on Sunday.

Football season dominates the headlines this week, but Tony Bennett’s 6-0 squad will have its turn in the spotlight soon enough.

