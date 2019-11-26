This is one of the few weeks of the year when Virginia football outshines Virginia men’s basketball. Bronco Mendenhall’s squad hosts Virginia Tech on Friday with a chance to break a 15-year losing streak against the Hokies. A win gives the Cavaliers nine wins and a spot in the ACC title game. It’s a massive weekend.
Men’s basketball, on the other hand, hosts a 2-3 Maine team the evening before Thanksgiving. That’s as close to irrelevant as a Virginia basketball game can get.
While the men’s basketball team’s week doesn’t carry nearly the same weight, the Cavaliers picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to win the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Challenge. A 58-46 win over UMass on Saturday set up a Sunday showdown with Arizona State, which the Cavaliers won, 48-45.
Virginia’s big week comes next week, when it travels to Purdue on Wednesday before hosting North Carolina on Sunday.
Football season dominates the headlines this week, but Tony Bennett’s 6-0 squad will have its turn in the spotlight soon enough.
