Virginia desperately needed a quality win to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cavaliers earned that marquee win Tuesday night.
Tony Bennett’s club committed 17 turnovers but made free throws and rebounded well in a 61-56 win over No. 5 Florida State. The win gives Virginia’s resume a major boost and likely puts the Cavaliers on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
With the ACC having only three teams that offer resume-boosting wins, the Cavaliers needed to take care of business against the Seminoles. Chances for signature wins remain with two games against Louisville and one game against Duke, but this win means a lot for Virginia’s NCAA Tournament chances.
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cavaliers found a way to win their most important game of the season. For an inexperienced team learning how to win, Tuesday represents a big step in the right direction.
