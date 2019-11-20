It felt like March.
Anthony Lamb scored 17 consecutive Vermont points on his way to dropping 30 against the ‘Hoos. Mamadi Diakite flashed improved shooting skills en route to tying his career high with 19 points. Kihei Clark showed scoring touch we had yet to see from the sophomore guard as he reached a career high with 15 points.
Virginia beat Vermont 61-55 Tuesday night, and everyone at John Paul Jones Arena was spoiled by a game played at an NCAA Tournament level.
The Cavaliers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) passed their toughest test of the season, using a late run to surge by the Catamounts (4-1). It’s a quality win for UVa. Vermont is certainly on pace to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, and the Catamounts could be a scary team come March.
The win showed what Virginia is capable of offensively and a few upperclassmen taking on larger roles showed maturity. We can gleam insights from this game. The Cavaliers still need to improve offensively, and they had a few defensive lapses for the first time this season. Those need to get cleaned up moving forward.
It’s also worth taking a moment to soak up what we saw Tuesday.
The Cavaliers and Catamounts are a pair of top-25 caliber teams this season, and it was a joy to watch Lamb square off against the Cavaliers. It’s easy to become obsessed with metrics, schedules and rankings, but it’s important to appreciate the incredible performances of college-aged kids who put in countless hours of work when we aren’t watching so they can shine in the big moments.
Everyone in JPJ Arena was treated to two hours of excitement on a random November Tuesday night. Sports serve as an entertaining escape from reality, and Tuesday’s game delivered elite entertainment.
