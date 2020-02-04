*Jerry Seinfeld voice* What’s the deal with rain in the winter??
If you know me well, you know I dislike January and February. It’s usually cold and dark, and I become more irritable. Fortunately, there’s usually one silver lining: snow.
Well, except this year. Charlottesville is expecting about two inches of rain this week, which usually translates to about 20 inches of snow. Instead of 20 inches of beautiful white flakes, though, we’re forced to break out umbrellas and stomp through puddles. Doing that in May is fine. Doing that in February feels wrong.
On the bright side, February always brings one positive. That’s right, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing... er, college basketball.
With just one month until March Madness, college basketball games in February carry tremendous value. Each win means more, while each loss can cripple a team’s chances at making the Big Dance. It’s fun, and I’m excited to see what’s in store.
February, apparently, is a bad month to dislike cold rain. It’s a great month to love college hoops.
For those of you that are new here — I know many of you fell in love with my creative use of Microsoft Paint and couldn’t help but subscribe — welcome into the elite club of Bennett Ball readers. We stick to a standard script each week because I’m a creature of habit, and I’m guessing many of you are, too.
To start, I rattle off some sort of introduction. We then move into our section on former UVa players in the NBA. We like to keep track of how the former college stars turned professionals fare against the best competition in the world.
After checking in on Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris and others, we take a look at the ACC. I usually share a comment about the ACC front-runner, only to look like a fool two days later after a wild upset, and then I’m forced to back track the next week. It’s a fun, budding tradition.
Once I make myself look uninformed, I appease my inner basketball nerd by sharing roughly five stats about the Wahoos and their recent performance that I find interesting. Hopefully the numbers add context to the team’s performance.
We finish the newsletter like we start it, with me picking a topic and sharing a few thoughts. I try to use the section to shed light into postgame quotes or comments I didn’t share in articles during the week, but sometimes I’ll focus on a key storyline that fans care the most about.
With the NCAA Tournament approaching, a Bennett bracketology may be on its way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.