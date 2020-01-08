Virginia lost to Boston College on Tuesday night, confirming that the Cavaliers have absolutely no chance of doing anything meaningful this season. Unfortunately for Tony Bennett, Kihei Clark is a turnover-prone point guard and the Cavaliers lack grit.
Well, that’s at least what some UVa fans said on the internet after the Wahoos fell to a shorthanded Boston College team on the road last night.
In reality, the Cavaliers are an inexperienced team in need of improvement, especially on the road. Clark has made a few costly turnovers, and he’s missed his fair share of open looks this season. Going 2-of-11 from the field, and 0-of-9 on 2-point shots won’t cut it most nights, and those results didn’t help in UVa’s 60-53 loss to the Eagles.
Bennett’s team also needs to improve its “readiness” in road games. The Cavaliers looked flat Tuesday, trailing 18-8 at one point in the first half before trailing 30-26 at halftime. After falling behind 42-30, the Cavaliers came alive, going on a 20-3 run to snag a 50-45 lead. Unfortunately for Virginia, it couldn’t put the Eagles away.
Boston College rallied for a 60-53 victory, finishing the game on a 15-3 run.
Had the Cavaliers opened and closed the game with more intensity and better play, the game certainly could’ve played out differently. Tuesday’s loss feels like a “should’ve, could’ve, would’ve” game for the Cavaliers.
There’s no denying that Clark needs to perform better at the point guard spot, but he’s also asked to do a ton. The team lacks a second ball handler, meaning Clark plays 35 minutes or more on many nights, and he’s constantly dribbling through the lane and around the perimeter against lengthy defenders. Turnovers are bound to happen.
He’s just a sophomore with room to grow. This season’s experience should serve him well in the future.
Virginia seemed to be hitting its offensive stride in recent games, but struggled against Boston College. For the Cavaliers to contend for the ACC title, they’ll need to regain recent offensive form. That quest begins Saturday against Syracuse.
