“It’s not always gonna be pretty, but it has to be gritty.”
That’s what Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said when describing his team’s play and identity through the first two games of the season.
It’s an accurate description.
Through two contests, the Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) look anything but pretty. They’ve shot 8-of-50 from the 3-point line, but they’re playing exceptional defense through two contests. Virginia held both Syracuse and James Madison to 34 points in dominant defensive performances.
This Virginia team’s identity is slowly taking shape, and it looks like a defensive juggernaut with the need for offensive improvement, especially when it comes to shooting jumpers. While casual basketball fans may avert their eyes from the low-scoring games, UVa fans love them some Pack Line defense.
Through two games, UVa opponents can barely drive into the paint, and they’re settling for contested 3-point attempts.
The first two games are vintage Bennett Ball, and the ‘Hoos enter the AP Top 10 this week after winning their first two games.
The Philadelphia Flyers’ newest mascot would be proud of Virginia’s first two performances, and that’s not because they were pretty.
