After a string of ACC losses and a 4-4 start to conference play, Virginia has won nine of its past 10 games. The Cavaliers sit in fourth in the ACC standings, but they’re just one game back of Louisville and Florida State in the loss column.
A few weeks ago, Virginia looked like a fringe NCAA Tournament team. Currently, the Cavaliers look like they could do damage in the Big Dance. At some point along the way, UVa started finding ways to turn close losses into close wins.
The change has Tony Bennett and company in ACC title contention.
“I don’t know if I can pinpoint it necessarily, but I think we started realizing we were in some really close games with some really good teams,” Virginia forward Jay Huff said.
During its three-game ACC losing streak and its stretch of four losses in five games, Virginia led in the final five minutes of each contest.
“We knew that we could’ve won all those games because they were all really close,” Huff said. “We had some team meetings, and we realized it doesn’t have to be a down year.”
Early in the season, readers emailed and tweeted at me wondering how frequently defending national champions play in the NIT. Now fans want to know what seed the Cavaliers are destined for in the NCAA Tournament.
Most bubble teams fail to capitalize on opportunities in February, and that’s why they’re bubble teams. UVa has effectively played itself off the bubble with an incredible February.
