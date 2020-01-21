NC State Virginia Basketball

Virginia coach Tony Bennett yells to his team against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

As Casey Morsell’s jumper grazed the front rim and fell to the floor, Virginia fans fell silent. The Cavaliers suffered their fourth ACC loss of the season on Monday night in their 53-51 defeat to N.C. State. In each ACC loss, Virginia has led in the final five minutes.

In those final five minutes in losses to Boston College, Syracuse, Florida State and N.C. State, the Cavaliers have been outscored 54-26. That’s a point differential of minus-28, which averages to -7 per game in the final five minutes.

If the Cavaliers played at that rate across a 40-minute game, they’d lose by 56 points. The closing stretches have crushed Virginia.

Given the team’s inexperience and lack of depth, it’s not shocking that the team fades late in contests. Between fatigue and pressure, the Cavaliers don’t execute to the best of their ability.

To fix these late-game woes, UVa needs someone to step up. There hasn’t been a go-to offensive threat this season for Virginia, and a player like Mamadi Diakite or Braxton Key needs to step up in those final minutes. The upperclassmen need to take command of a struggling offense.

Twelve games remain in the regular season. Virginia desperately wants to make the NCAA Tournament. To return to the Big Dance, the Cavaliers need to close out leads.

