A tremendous 2019 comes to an end for the Virginia men’s basketball program, which picked up its first national championship in April before spending the start of this season as a top-20 team. Tony Bennett’s program will have a hard time living up to its 2019 results this calendar year, but that’s only because 2019 turned out to be the best season in program history.

With ACC play upon us and Virginia looking more like a middle-of-the-pack ACC team than a true conference title contender, I recommend UVa fans take a moment to enjoy just how special the 2018-19 season was. Seasons like that don’t come around every year.

