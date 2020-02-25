Ken Pomeroy is a basketball legend. The statistician created KenPom, a basketball rating system named after him that provides predictions for college basketball games, back in 2002. It’s gained plenty of notoriety since then, and I thoroughly enjoy checking out the efficiency metrics and his predictions.
With the regular season nearly over, I wanted to check the accuracy of KenPom’s Virginia predictions from throughout this season. Here’s what I found.
Wins and losses
Virginia is 19-7 on the season. KenPom correctly picked the outcome in 18 of those 26 games.
He’s been just off recently, going 1-2 in predicting Virginia’s last three games. He had Virginia falling to North Carolina by one point and losing to Pittsburgh by one as well. The Cavaliers barely won both games, beating UNC by two and Pitt by three.
Using game-by-game predictions, KenPom predicted a 19-7 UVa record at this point, but he didn’t peg down the games correctly. Still, nailing the record isn’t half bad.
Winning margin
Arguably KenPom’s most impressive feat is his recent accuracy on UVa winning or losing margins. While the predicted winning team hasn’t always been correct, the difference in UVa’s predicted final winning or losing margin and its actual margin hasn’t been more than six points off in the past 11 games.
For example, KenPom predicted a one-point UNC win over Virginia. UVa won by two points, making the prediction just three points off the actual outcome.
If Tomas Woldetensae hadn’t hit his last-second shot, the margin would’ve been correctly predicted. Woldetensae has thrown off a few of KenPom’s Virginia predictions.
KenPom’s UVa-Clemson prediction was particularly impressive. In a game the Cavaliers won 51-44, KenPom projected a 54-48 win. In a recent win over Wake Forest, he predicted a 59-58 Virginia win. The game went to overtime at 56-56 before UVa won 65-63.
He’s pegged the Cavaliers’ results down well in recent outings.
The total
While KenPom has nailed the scoring margin between UVa and its foes in recent weeks, the Cavaliers’ offensive surge has the metrics all out of whack.
KenPom expected Virginia to beat Boston College by 11 in their most recent matchup. UVa won by 13, but the two teams combined for 34 more points than KenPom’s analysis projected.
In their 80-73 loss to Louisville, the Cavaliers lost by seven when KenPom predicted a 10-point loss. The projected total, however, was 45 points low as the Cavaliers and Cardinals scored with ease all afternoon.
Tomas Woldetensae scored 27 in that Louisville loss.
In the past five contests, combined point totals of UVa games have exceeded KenPom’s projections by an average of 16.2 points per game.
Overall grade
KenPom is close to nailing the Cavaliers’ outcomes nearly every time they take the court, but he hasn’t accurately accounted for Tomas Woldetensae yet. Let’s give the statistician a B+.
