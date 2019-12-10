College basketball can be an unpredictable game.
Virginia (8-1, 2-0 ACC) defeated North Carolina 56-47 on Sunday behind solid defense. It’s not surprising to see a Tony Bennett-led team limit an opponent to fewer than 50 points, but nobody predicted the two players who were front and center in the defensive bout.
Redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro and true freshman Justin McKoy were the stars of the show. Caffaro finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a block, while McKoy added four points to go with five rebounds and an impressive come-from-behind steal.
After losing to Purdue by 29 points in one of the most lopsided losses of the Tony Bennett era, Virginia found the added boost of energy and intensity it needed from a pair of inexperienced big men.
At times, Virginia’s most effective moments came with Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff cheering from the bench. That’s not to say Diakite and Huff aren’t still two of the most important pieces on the team, but Virginia desperately needed toughness and strength down low with Braxton Key sidelined.
Caffaro and McKoy delivered.
