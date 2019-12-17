20191208_UVa_UNC_Mbball202.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) smiles after drawing a foul during an ACC game in Charlottesville. Virginia defeated North Carolina 56-47.

As 2019 winds down and people scramble to buy gifts for loved ones during the holidays, it’s important to take time to remember the important things … like telling your friends to subscribe to this newsletter.

In all seriousness, take time to enjoy this holiday season and the wonderful array of sports that come with it. When you’re done with that, stop your relatives from discussing politics by telling them about America’s No. 1 newsletter (don’t quote me on that statistic) by a Bennett about a Bennett.

Bennett Ball marches on during this holiday season, and that means we’ll discuss plenty of basketball action as the Cavaliers offer a nice appetizer to the football team’s Orange Bowl appearance at the end of December.

While the men’s basketball team doesn’t have the most exciting schedule the next few games, there is no shortage of interesting storylines as the ‘Hoos wrap up nonconference play.

Can Virginia figure out its 3-point shooting woes? Will Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy see more consistent playing time after a breakout performance against North Carolina? How’s Braxton Key’s injury progressing?

There’s plenty to keep us engaged, and we’ll try to touch on it all in the coming weeks.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments