Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...VISIBILITY DOWN TO ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&