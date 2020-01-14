After two losses in a row, Virginia fans are ready to hit the panic button. The Cavaliers are just 11-4 and 3-2 in the ACC. They’ve lost to three average teams, including two at John Paul Jones Arena.
So what’s wrong with Tony Bennett’s team?
Well, the Cavaliers lost three stars to the NBA, and veteran big man Jack Salt graduated. Losing elite talent is a challenge for every top-tier college basketball program, but this level of loss had never happened at UVa. There will be growing pains for this Virginia team.
Remember these moments, Virginia fans.
The tough losses, missed shots and challenging learning experiences will pay dividends next season when Kihei Clark leads an attack that features Casey Morsell, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and several talented incoming freshmen.
Better days lie ahead for UVa basketball, even if tougher times come first.
