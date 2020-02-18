Since we last put out an edition of Bennett Ball, Virginia picked up a win over North Carolina. It wasn’t an ordinary victory.
The 64-62 win came on a Tomas Woldetensae 3-pointer in the last second. The 3-point specialist made a shot in front of his bench to give Virginia its 2-point lead as UNC fans sat, stunned. Casey Morsell grabbed Woldetensae in celebration, and Mamadi Diakite hugged him for multiple seconds as there was a stoppage in play.
About 10 seconds of game time earlier, Woldetensae fouled Christian Keeling on a 3-point shot. Keeling knocked down all three free throws to give UNC a 62-61 lead with 10.3 seconds remaining.
Woldetensae rattled in the game-winning shot on the next possession.
From zero to hero in a matter of moments.
While the Tar Heels are 10-16 on the season and in the middle of a heartbreaking string of losses — more on that later — any road win on the ACC is a good win. Road wins at Chapel Hill, those are even more special.
With the win, the Cavaliers have won consecutive games in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history. According to a tweet from Norm Wood, UVa and UNC have played each other since 1911, and there have been 75 meetings in Chapel Hill.
Roy Williams’ program appears destined for, at best, the NIT, but beating North Carolina on Saturday was historic.
Woldetensae didn’t know it.
“He’s unaffected,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after the game. “I don’t know if — because he didn’t grow up here and he doesn’t understand it — hey this is Carolina, this is the ACC. He just plays.”
Francisco Caffaro joined Woldetensae as one of Virginia’s players born outside the United States who didn’t quite understand the tradition and history of UNC as well as some of the other Cavaliers.
“I didn’t know anything about Carolina before coming here,” Caffaro said. “It’s all new.”
Woldetensae was asked what it was like to play at North Carolina and perform well in the Dean E. Smith Center, a special venue he had never been to before last weekend.
He smiled and said, “Amazing.”
Caffaro called it “pretty cool” when asked a similar question.
While Caffaro and Woldetensae might not have known much about Chapel Hill’s basketball tradition prior to this weekend, they won’t soon forget Saturday’s victory.
