20191222_cdp_sports_uvahoops389.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) runs the ball in a game against the Gamecocks on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia falls 70-59 to South Carolina.

Christmas came early for South Carolina on Sunday, as Virginia turned the ball over an astounding 19 times in the Gamecocks’ 70-59 victory.

Now that I’ve gotten the bad holiday joke out of the way, let’s talk about the game. Virginia lost to an 8-4 South Carolina team that’s shown solid flashes this season, but the Cavaliers are more than capable of beating the Gamecocks, especially at home.

It’s a disappointing loss for Virginia, and the loss provides a dose of reality for the Cavaliers, who slipped to 16th in the latest AP poll. The Cavaliers lost a trio of stars and the always reliable Jack Salt. It’s hard to lose those players and still compete at the highest level. It’s going to take Virginia time to become a team that consistently overwhelms opponents on both sides of the ball.

The Cavaliers might not develop into a national contender this season. Given the roster turnover, it’s understandable that they’ve taken a step back. On the other hand, it’s still December and the college basketball landscape is wide open. The Cavaliers have time to develop into the best version of itself.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments