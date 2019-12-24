Christmas came early for South Carolina on Sunday, as Virginia turned the ball over an astounding 19 times in the Gamecocks’ 70-59 victory.
Now that I’ve gotten the bad holiday joke out of the way, let’s talk about the game. Virginia lost to an 8-4 South Carolina team that’s shown solid flashes this season, but the Cavaliers are more than capable of beating the Gamecocks, especially at home.
It’s a disappointing loss for Virginia, and the loss provides a dose of reality for the Cavaliers, who slipped to 16th in the latest AP poll. The Cavaliers lost a trio of stars and the always reliable Jack Salt. It’s hard to lose those players and still compete at the highest level. It’s going to take Virginia time to become a team that consistently overwhelms opponents on both sides of the ball.
The Cavaliers might not develop into a national contender this season. Given the roster turnover, it’s understandable that they’ve taken a step back. On the other hand, it’s still December and the college basketball landscape is wide open. The Cavaliers have time to develop into the best version of itself.
