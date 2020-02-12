Is the ACC bad?
I ask myself this question every morning.
If the season ended tomorrow, the NCAA Tournament would likely include Louisville, Duke, Florida State and Virginia. Of those teams, the first three are locks. Virginia isn’t.
If the season ended tomorrow, the Big Ten would likely get 11 teams in. (Take a brief pause to appreciate how ridiculous it sounds to say that 11 Big TEN teams will make the tournament. Thank you for a Wednesday morning laugh, conference realignment.)
So, is the Big Ten that much better than the ACC?
Well, the ACC coaches don’t necessarily think so. Illinois sits among the 11 Big Ten teams expected to make the Big Dance. The Fighting Illini played Miami, which is 3-10 in the ACC, and the Hurricanes opened up a massive lead before holding on for dear life and winning by two points in Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.
“I can tell you, we’ve only played one Big Ten team, it’s Illinois, they’re top 20 in the country, and we had them down 27,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. “We ended up winning the game at Illinois. We don’t do that to anybody in the ACC. I don’t know why everybody talks about how great that league is and how weak the ACC is this year. I just know that our league from top to bottom is very, very competitive, and it’s tough to win at home as well as on the road.”
Tell us how you really feel, Jim.
Clearly, ACC coaches feel strongly about the league as the whole, and they have a point. The Big Ten won the Big Ten/ACC Challenge 8-6, but a few of the wins paint ACC bubble teams in a positive light. N.C. State smoked Wisconsin — a 14-10 team expected to make the Big Dance — 69-54.
Pitt beat Rutgers — a likely NCAA Tournament team — by 11. ACC power Duke beat Michigan State and Louisville took down Michigan. There were also a handful of blowout defeats suffered by the ACC, though, including Virginia’s 29-point loss at Purdue.
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge gave an edge to the Big Ten, but why is the narrative that the Big Ten is drastically better than the ACC?
The nonconference strength of schedule and the quality of nonconference wins play a massive role in this narrative.
Take Wisconsin, for example. The Badgers, who lost to N.C. State, played five nonconference teams in the top 65 of the current KenPom rankings when including the Wolfpack. By contrast, the Wolfpack played two.
Pitt beat Rutgers, but the Panthers played only one current top-65 team in its nonconference schedule outside of Rutgers, and it lost by 15 at home to West Virginia. Rutgers also only played one current top-65 team, but it beat a top-15 Seton Hall team by 20 points. Coupled with a winning conference record, the Scarlet Knights look great on paper.
Syracuse is another ACC bubble team with a weak nonconference resume. Jim Boeheim’s team played two top-65 teams, and each game ended in a double-digit defeat.
Virginia’s best nonconference win came against Arizona State, which ranks 64th in KenPom. The Cavaliers don’t hold any top-50 KenPom wins outside of a home win over Florida State.
Notre Dame’s best nonconference win is a home win over UCLA, which is well outside the NCAA Tournament picture and ranked 104th in KenPom.
The ACC failed to deliver in nonconference play.
“Just from talking to some of the league office people that were in Clemson Sunday, I don’t think we did enough in the non-league, especially other than the top three,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. “I don’t know if any of us did enough in that. The Big Ten did, and that’s why they’re kinda running with it right now.”
Is the ACC bad? Not at all, but ACC bubble teams opened the season with cupcakes and failed to beat the few marquee teams on their nonconference schedule.
Now they’re paying the price.
