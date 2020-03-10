As the ACC Tournament approaches and the NCAA Tournament looms in the distance, Virginia sits well inside the field for the Big Dance. Eight wins in a row ensure the Cavaliers are comfortably in the field of 68. Eleven wins in their past 12 games means the Cavaliers could very well earn a five, six or seven seed.
During Virginia’s resurgence this season, Tomas Woldetensae played a critical role. As the JUCO transfer knocked down 3-pointers, UVa’s offense gradually improved. He made the team better.
He’s only scored five points in the last three games, and Virginia is 3-0. Prior to a two-game scoreless stretch against Duke and Miami, Woldetensae had scored at least three points in nine consecutive games. He scored in double figures in five of those nine games.
Before Woldetensae failed to score against the Blue Devils and Hurricanes, UVa was 2-3 on the season and 0-3 in its last three games that Woldetensae put up a goose egg in the scoring column. Purdue, Boston College and N.C. State all beat the Cavaliers when Woldetensae scored 0 points.
Virginia appears good enough to win games without a red-hot Woldetensae. That’s a good sign for the Wahoos, although Woldetensae regaining his shooting stroke would give the Cavaliers a massive boost heading into the Big Dance.
The Cavaliers play their best when Woldetensae is efficient from beyond the arc.
