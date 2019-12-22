 

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $99-$29, parking $15.

Sons of Bill & Friends' 10th-Anniversary Christmas Party with Luke Wilson and The Dericks: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35 Wilson Family VIP Acoustic Show, $20, $1 per ticket will be donated to Loaves & Fishes.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

