Dear seventh graders,
You did so much to be proud of in the short time we had this school year - you chose great books to listen to and great books to read (even those of you who walked in on the first day saying, "No offense, but I just hate reading.") You learned how to write what was in your head and your heart. You learned how to do research and give credit for good ideas. You circled up on Mondays and Fridays to say positive things to each other, you gave constructive feedback after presentations. Most importantly, you saw the best in each other. You lifted your classmates up on bad days, supported them through tough times, and celebrated with them. I know that you will keep doing that, and that gives me great hope. You are in my thoughts every day!
Love, Mrs. H.
