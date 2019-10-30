ASHBURN — There are 32 NFL teams, and getting the job of head coach at one of them is a life-long dream for many in the game of football.
That’s why it’s impressive that two William & Mary alums currently occupy those positions. The Tribe aren’t as well known for their football prowess as the Power Five schools, but under former coach Jimmye Laycock, they annually punched above their weight in producing talent.
Sean McDermott is in his third year with the Buffalo Bills, who are 5-2 entering this weekend’s matchup with the Washington Redskins in Buffalo.
(The other W&M grad who is a head coach is Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.)
McDermott said playing under Laycock, and then serving as a graduate assistant in 1998, prepared him for the business.
“I learned a lot from coach, the way he ran his program, and not always what we did but how we did things, whether it was on the field or off the field,” he said. “I feel like that really helped me grow and prepare for life at high-level football, or in the NFL in this case.
“There’s no shortcuts there, which — it’s hard when you’re going through it, but you learn a lot of lessons as you’re coming out of it that really prepare you for life after. ... When you first get your foot in the door, at least in the NFL, it was not necessarily the job that was all shiny and fancy, but I had to use the intangible skills that I learned at William & Mary to allow myself to get more opportunities once I got out there.”
The Bills are double-digit favorites to defeat the Redskins but you wouldn’t know that from talking to McDermott, who wants his team ready for every snap of every game.
He said the Redskins “bring a lot to the table,” and noted the challenge of getting ready for two quarterbacks, given that health questions surrounding Case Keenum mean rookie Dwayne Haskins may get his first NFL start.
“Two quarterbacks, a little bit different than one another,” the coach said. “One in Case that we’ve got a lot of respect for. He’s been around the league a long time, won a lot of games. Then the other one in terms of Haskins, don’t know as much about him because of the limited sample size at this point, but you watch what he did at Ohio State and early on in the preseason and he’s played at a high level at times.”
McDermott spoke of wanting his team to embrace the process in Buffalo. The other thing to embrace is the weather — the game-time temperature will be 42 degrees on Sunday.
“Yeah, we embrace that,” he said with a laugh. “It’s not exactly warm up there this time of year. It’s where we live, and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you play, you’ve got to play well, whether you’re the home team or the away team, and we embrace that as well.”
