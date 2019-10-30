Albemarle County Sheriff

Ronnie Roberts (I)

Age: 64

Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia

Residence: Albemarle County, Virginia

Education: Degree from Piedmont Virginia Community College

Experience: 40 years with the Charlottesville Police Department, Four and a half years as Chief of Police for the town of Louisa

Occupation: Retired

Personal: Married, father of three adult children

Chan Bryant (D)

Age: 49

Hometown: Greene County, Virginia

Residence: Scottsville

Education: Associate’s degree in applied police science from Piedmont Virginia Community College; Bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University

Experience: Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit; EMT for Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad; Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office

Occupation: Chief Deputy for the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office

Personal: Married, mother a nine-year old

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney

Robert Tracci (R)

Age: 43

Hometown: Arlington Heights, Illinois

Education: Bachelor's in politics and government, Wesleyan University; J.D., University of Illinois

Occupation: Attorney

Experience: Special assistant U.S. attorney, 2008-2012; deputy assistant attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice; chief legislative counsel, U.S. House Judiciary Committee

Personal: Married to Margaret Tracci, one child

Jim Hingeley (D)

Age: 71

Education: University of Virginia School of Law

Occupation: Retired

Experience: Founded the Charlottesville Albemarle Public Defender’s Office in 1998; 43 years of work as a defense attorney

Personal: Married

