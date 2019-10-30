Albemarle County Sheriff
Ronnie Roberts (I)
Age: 64
Hometown: Charlottesville, Virginia
Residence: Albemarle County, Virginia
Education: Degree from Piedmont Virginia Community College
Experience: 40 years with the Charlottesville Police Department, Four and a half years as Chief of Police for the town of Louisa
Occupation: Retired
Personal: Married, father of three adult children
Chan Bryant (D)
Age: 49
Hometown: Greene County, Virginia
Residence: Scottsville
Education: Associate’s degree in applied police science from Piedmont Virginia Community College; Bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University
Experience: Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office reserve unit; EMT for Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad; Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office
Occupation: Chief Deputy for the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office
Personal: Married, mother a nine-year old
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney
Robert Tracci (R)
Age: 43
Hometown: Arlington Heights, Illinois
Education: Bachelor's in politics and government, Wesleyan University; J.D., University of Illinois
Occupation: Attorney
Experience: Special assistant U.S. attorney, 2008-2012; deputy assistant attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice; chief legislative counsel, U.S. House Judiciary Committee
Personal: Married to Margaret Tracci, one child
Jim Hingeley (D)
Age: 71
Education: University of Virginia School of Law
Occupation: Retired
Experience: Founded the Charlottesville Albemarle Public Defender’s Office in 1998; 43 years of work as a defense attorney
Personal: Married
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.