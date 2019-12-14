The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Adult Anime Club members will meet to watch and discuss anime. The monthly meeting is for anime fans ages 18 and older.
» Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club members will meet to select books to read and discuss.
» 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Green Pen Poets members will meet for a monthly critique workshop for poets at all experience levels. Participants ages 18 and older will respond to each other’s work, share favorite poems by published writers and discuss the art and craft of poetry.
“A Guidebook to African American Historical Markers” is available from the Department of Historic Resources to offer information on more than 300 state historical markers honoring people, places and events throughout Virginia history. The book was compiled by DHR staff members.
Distributed by University of Virginia Press, the book is $12.95 and can be purchased from local bookstores and online retailers. Almost all of the 309 markers were erected within the past 40 years.
Jennifer Loux, the historian and manager of the nation’s oldest state historical marker program, wrote the introduction; Colima Nichols Fairfax, professor at Norfolk State University and chair of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, wrote the foreword.
