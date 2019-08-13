One of Dr. Ashlee Hurff's patients is a refugee who enjoys reading, but has a tough time finding books in Charlottesville written in Arabic.
So Hurff and other doctors at the University of Virginia Medical Center's family medicine clinic decided to create a "Little Free Library," and placed a bookshelf in the clinic's waiting room that is now full of books written in Arabic, Spanish, Pashto, Hindi and Dari.
"We are always encouraging people to read to their children and read for their own mental health, but it's sometimes hard for people to find books in their native language," said Claudia Allen, the clinic's director of behavioral science.
The library was supported by the Bama Foundation and Congregation Beth Israel, who donated about $2,500, according to Allen. It features 120 books in 20 different languages.
The clinic serves immigrants and refugees, many of whom are settled in the Charlottesville area by the International Refugee Committee.
Books can provide a mental escape to older children and adults, said Allen, who does screenings and family counseling, but they can also be an important tool in tracking a child's developmental phases.
"We provide developmental screenings for toddlers, using board books, but not all parents have access to books in their native language," Allen said. "When we tell them some of those cute little board books are coming, they are absolutely thrilled."
Dr. Fern Hauck helped found the clinic in 2002; since then, she said, it has served 3,700 patients from 47 different countries.
"We want to be their medical home and their family and make them feel comfortable in our waiting room," said Hauck, who helped scour websites for appropriate books, and whose daughter created illustrations for the wall near the bookshelf.
The doctors said they hope people who take a book also leave a book. Donations of books or money will also be accepted at xxxxx.
"We hope this promotes literacy and a welcoming atmosphere," Allen said. "No library card needed."