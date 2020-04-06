Hi First Graders!

I hope you all are doing well and staying healthy! I miss you so much and I am so proud of all that you have accomplished. Thank you for all of your amazing videos and messages. You make me smile and laugh each day. We are definitely all in this together! Keep up the wonderful work you are doing at home and remember to give yourself time to play!

I am extremely appreciative and grateful to say that I played a part in your first grade year. I am honored to be on this journey with you and your families. Be the best you that you can be and work to be a leader in your learning. Make lots of projects, read books, create games, and spread kindness!

Love you and miss you lots!

Ms. Orshoski

