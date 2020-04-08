I miss you all so much! This year was so short, but I feel so proud to have been your teacher. I wish that I could have said a proper goodbye, but please know that I am constantly thinking about you. I’m your teacher for life. If you ever need me, please reach out. I love you all so much!
Love, Miss Tyrrell
