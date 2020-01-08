Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Boston.

 Charles Krupa

With few quality wins, a weak nonconference schedule and a pair of iffy losses, it’s fair to assume Virginia is on the bubble as of Jan. 8.

It’s also far too early to dive deep into Virginia’s potential tournament seeding. If the Cavaliers fall to Syracuse and Florida State in their next two games, they could be in jeopardy of making the Big Dance. If they beat both teams, we could be talking about a potential ACC title.

We’ll hold off on any major NCAA Tournament analysis until we get deeper into conference play. We’re still two months and a week away from Selection Sunday. A lot can — and will — happen between today and March 15.

